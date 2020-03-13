List of canceled/postponed events at Fresno State

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Fresno State is following evolving guidance from the CSU Chancellor’s Office, as well as state and local public health agencies. Given that many people are concerned about attending large gatherings right now, the campus is evaluating events and meetings on a case-by-case basis for a determination of any potential cancellation or postponement.

Here is a list of some events that have been canceled or postponed at this time, as we become aware of them. Please check back, as we will be updating this list as more events are added. If you need a refund from a canceled event, please contact the event organizers.

For concerts and community events planned for the Save Mart Center, please check the Save Mart Center website.