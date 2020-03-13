List of canceled/postponed events at Fresno State

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Fresno State is following evolving guidance from the CSU Chancellor’s Office, as well as state and local public health agencies. Given that many people are concerned about attending large gatherings right now, the campus is evaluating events and meetings on a case-by-case basis for a determination of any potential cancellation or postponement.
Here is a list of some events that have been canceled or postponed at this time, as we become aware of them. Please check back, as we will be updating this list as more events are added. If you need a refund from a canceled event, please contact the event organizers.
For concerts and community events planned for the Save Mart Center, please check the Save Mart Center website.
- March 13 update:
- Revised: Grad Box pick-up will continue as planned with extended hours, however, GradFest is canceled. Learn more on the Fresno State Alumni Association website.
- Canceled: Late night study hours, scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays March 17-April 23.
- Canceled: Crim Talk, scheduled for March 18.
- Canceled: Conversations on Inclusion, Respect and Equity, scheduled for March 19.
- Postponed: Men, Masculinity and Leadership Panel, scheduled for March 20.
- Canceled: Aztec dance ceremony, scheduled for March 20.
- Canceled: Hackathon 2020, scheduled for March 21.
- Canceled: Detroit ‘67, scheduled for March 20-22, and March 24-28. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Department of Theatre and Dance at 559.278.3987 for a refund.
- Canceled: Arts in Motion and all events in the Arts in Motion Showcase, scheduled for March 22 to 28.
- Canceled: Learn Portuguese through Brazilian Dance, scheduled for March 23.
- Canceled: A Sudden Making/Reading, scheduled for March 23.
- Canceled: Taking Sides: Student Debate, scheduled for March 23.
- Canceled: Combos at Wahlberg, scheduled for March 24 at the Wahlberg Recital Hall. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Music Department at 559.278.2654 for a refund.
- Canceled: Advertising and Public Relations Day, scheduled for March 24.
- Canceled: Cesar Chavez celebration, scheduled for March 25.
- Canceled: Big Bands at Fresno State, scheduled for March 25. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Music Department at 559.278.2654 for a refund.
- Canceled: Henry Madden Library Womack Lecture, scheduled for March 26.
- Canceled: Voicing Ideas, scheduled for March 26.
- Canceled: MCJ Student Film Screening, scheduled for March 26.
- Canceled: World Cultures Celebration, scheduled for March 26.
- Canceled: CineCulture screening of Anbessa, scheduled for March 27.
- Canceled: Interior Design Student Show, scheduled for March 27.
- Canceled: Women’s Campus Connection, scheduled for March 27.
- Canceled: Fresno NewsTrain, scheduled for March 27-28, at the Henry Madden Library.
- Revised: Preview Day, scheduled for March 28 has been canceled in person. Admissions and Recruitment team is working diligently on hosting an online event. An email will be sent to participants. Read more at https://previewday.gotofresnostate.com/.
- Canceled: Annual showcase of the nine NPHC fraternities and sororities, scheduled for March 30.
- Canceled: Suffrage Centennial Reception Reception with the League of Women Voters, scheduled for April 1 at the Madden Library.
- Canceled: Student Composers Recital, scheduled for April 1 at Wahlberg Recital Hall. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Music Department at 559.278.2654 for a refund.
- Canceled: Poetry Jam, scheduled for April 1.
- Canceled: Voices in Song – A festival for Treble Choirs, scheduled April 2 and 3 at the Concert Hall. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Music Department at 559.278.2654 for a refund.
- Canceled: Q Clothing Closet Pop-Up, scheduled for April 3.
- Canceled: Conference on Character and Civic Education, scheduled for April 3, at the Fresno Convention Center.
- Postponed: Forum on Inclusion, Respect and Equity, scheduled for April 15-16.
- Canceled: Carolyn Dobbs Special education Teacher of the Year Award Dinner, scheduled for April 16, in the Residence Dining Hall.
- Canceled: Graphic Design Show Reception, scheduled for April 17 at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery. The exhibition will still run from Friday, April 17 to Friday, April 24 during gallery hours.
- Postponed: Intergenerational Wealth Summit, scheduled for April 18.
- Canceled: Diversity Dinner, scheduled for April 21.
- Canceled: Craig School of Business Alumni Chapter Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 7 at Sunnyside Country Club. INFO: nicoletraverso@mail.
fresnostate.edu.
- March 12 update:
- Revised: Digital Housing Data Repository workshop, scheduled for March 13, will now be completely online.
- Postponed: Provost’s Awards Lecture Series featuring Lisa Anderson, for March 12. A new date will be announced.
- Canceled: Carmina Burana, scheduled for March 13-15. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets in-person should call the Music Department at 559.278.2654 for a refund.
- Modified: UCMLA conference, Ishmael Reed keynote, scheduled for March 13 at Alice Peters Auditorium (PB 191), now via teleconference.
- Modified: UCMLA conference, Erika L. Sánchez keynote, scheduled for March 13 at Alice Peters Auditorium (PB 191), now via teleconference.
- Canceled: UCMLA conference, Erika L. Sánchez craft talk, scheduled for March 14 at Philip Levine Reading Room (HML 2124), Henry Madden Library.
- Canceled: Sierra Cup Classic Indoor, scheduled for March 14 at the Save Mart Center.
- Canceled: Symphonic Band Concert, scheduled for March 17 in the Concert Hall.
- Canceled: Dinner Theater, scheduled for March 18, Satellite Student Union. INFO: USU Information Center, 559.278.2078.
- Canceled: Dr. Lawrence R. Sutherland Wind Festival and the GALA Concert, scheduled for March 20 and 23 in the Concert Hall.
- Canceled: Fraternity & Sorority Life – 90th Anniversary, scheduled for March 23 at North Gym 118.
- Canceled: Young Writers’ Conference with Naomi Shihab Nye, scheduled for March 25 at Satellite Student Union, for refunds, contact tanichols@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.1569.
- Canceled: Advertising & PR Day, scheduled for March 24.
- Postponed: Broadcast Journalism Speaker – Trudy Taliaferro, scheduled for March 24.
- Canceled: MCJ Student Film Screening, scheduled for March 26.
- Postponed: Petrucci 5K Run, scheduled for March 28, will be postponed to a later date in the fall. Tickets purchased will be honored at the new date. INFO: ssommer@csufresno.edu.
- March 11 update:
- Canceled: President’s Lecture Series featuring Margaret Brennan, scheduled for March 17 at the Save Mart Center.
- March 10 update:
- Canceled: Peach Blossom Festival, scheduled for March 12-13, various campus locations.
- Canceled: Young Writers Conference, scheduled for March 25 at the Satellite Student Union and other campus locations. To learn about a refund, contact conference coordinator Tanya Nichols, tanichols@mail.fresnostate.edu.
- March 9 update:
- Postponed: Pay It Forward luncheon series, scheduled for March 10 at the Satellite Student Union. A new date will be announced.