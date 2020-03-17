How to spot fake news as the coronavirus spreads

COVID-19 (coronavirus) information and guidelines are changing at a rapid rate. As the public watches store shelves empty and learn of new restrictions on public gatherings, fear and uncertainty have been the breeding ground for fake news.

The recent problem is so significant that, in a rare move, social media companies are banding together to combat fake news about the coronavirus on their platforms.

Politico’s recent story on falsehoods spreading on WhatsApp highlights that the problem is more than organized bad actors with fake websites; it can also be as simple as a fake audio recording or screenshots, which circulate false information through messaging services. As people look to find the latest news on the coronavirus, they can easily fall prey and spread that information further on their social media accounts.

If you’re wondering if something you saw on social media is real, check out Buzzfeednews.com’s running list of hoaxes spreading about the coronavirus. Also, take a look at the eight tips to spotting fake news compiled by the Fresno State Institute for Media and Public Trust.