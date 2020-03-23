Spreading support and compassion during challenging times

Fresno State faculty and staff rally together during transition to virtual instruction.

In-person classes are canceled at Fresno State and social distancing is the new phrase of the day. But support and compassion never gets old.

While there is a lot of anxiety and concern surrounding the changes and the progression of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Fresno State community is committed to boldly educating and empowering every student for success during this unprecedented and challenging time.

“As I told my class, which is predominately graduating seniors who are worried about finishing their spring semester: It’s probably not going to be great, it’s probably going to be a mess, but we’re gonna get through it and I’m going to get you there,” said Amber Crowell, assistant professor of sociology at Fresno State, in a tweet.

Students, many who look forward to graduating in May, are worried about finishing the spring semester. A whole lot of professors are making a first, big jump to virtual instruction and the staff is making sure daily operations continue.

Take a look at how Fresno State faculty and staff are supporting each other and students through these challenging times.

Made huge slashing cuts to the syllabi. Schools are closed, the store shelves are empty, infection rate is going to go up. Our students are parents, healthcare workers, financially dependent on hourly wage jobs. Spring 2020 semester just got a big dose of get real. — Amber R. Crowell (@acrowellsoci) March 15, 2020

I gotta shout out the deep level MVPs right now at @Fresno_State keeping us all afloat on campus: every single @fsfacilities staff, every single @MaddenLibrary librarian, every single @FresnoState_cfe instructional designer. Anything for all of you, anything. — Jefferson Beavers (@Jeffresno) March 12, 2020

Students in @FSMCJDept – we are here for you – please stay in close touch with your faculty as we are in this together. We will get you through this semester! Be well. #MCJFam — Betsy Hays (@BetsyHays) March 13, 2020

College students on Twitter, what are YOU looking for in an online class? What will help you during this time? Prepping for online instruction so I’m asking my students as well as you for inspiration. — Howie Hua (@howie_hua) March 15, 2020

During this time of uncertainty for our @Fresno_State students, please consider upping your donation to the @StudentCupboard. Many of us don’t directly see the food insecurity challenges that our students face, but they are there just the same.https://t.co/b3y5e22hJm pic.twitter.com/QrlLRlcpM7 — Jim Boren (@jboren4507) March 13, 2020

Even for folks who have already been teaching 100% online this semester, approaching our students with compassion and understanding needs to remain at the core of our praxis. — Earl Aguilera is prosocially distancing (@Mister_Ayyye) March 13, 2020

“So proud of my team! We are barebones due to COVID-19 but these guys volunteered (and myself) to work in circulation and tech lending. We were thoroughly trained this a.m. Go Team!” -Library Dean Del Hornbuckle #GoDogs #FresnoState #LibrariesRock #EssentialServices pic.twitter.com/dMz9Ad30Ms — Henry Madden Library (@MaddenLibrary) March 19, 2020