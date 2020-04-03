In an effort to help keep students, staff and the community safe and healthy, the CSU Summer Arts program has made the difficult decision to suspend the 2020 season at Fresno State due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation.

“We will miss our wonderful students, faculty and artists more than you can imagine,” said Joanne Sharp, assistant director for CSU Summer Arts. “Seeing the summer program come to life is our reason for doing everything we do all year. Our only consolation is the hope that everyone remains safe as we look forward to next summer.”

This was slated to be Fresno State’s fourth consecutive year (and 17th year overall) of hosting the festival. More than 400 students from all over California and beyond were expected to participate. Classes were originally scheduled from June 29 to Aug. 17, and the festival was scheduled from June 29 to July 5.

CSU Summer Arts is actively planning for summer 2021 and is looking forward to returning to Fresno State with expanded class offerings and a lively calendar of public events.

“I know the Fresno community understands this very difficult decision,” said Jim Spalding, interim director of CSU Summer Arts. “As always, the friends of Summer Arts and the Fresno community will work together to make the next summer even more exciting and dynamic.”

Registration has been closed and students who have already enrolled for summer 2020 will be notified. Any payments made will be refunded. More information can be found at www.csusummerarts.org or by contacting Joanne Sharp at 562.951.4065.

Visit Fresno State’s news website for a list of other canceled or postponed events at Fresno State due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, or visit fresnostate.edu to see the latest campus updates regarding the situation.

(Story by Mariah Walton, communications specialist for the California State University)