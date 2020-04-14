The three-day Vintage Days festival has been revamped this year to focus on providing a variety of activities for the community to interact with on social media from April 17 through 19.

Fresno State announced on March 16 that the in-person Vintage Days festivities would be canceled in alignment with advisories from public health officials. However, this new, online twist allows the University to reach people in alternative ways and provide fun for all ages and a sense of community.

The student-run festival, which in normal years attracts about 50,000 attendees, will this year shift to an online format featuring content from musicians, dance groups and other performance artists via social media posts and stories. Online participants will also be able to enjoy curated playlists featuring local talent previously scheduled to perform during the event.

Arts and crafts activities for children will be downloadable on the Vintage Days website or be featured in instructional videos on Vintage Days social media accounts. Projects may require common household items for materials.

Automotive enthusiasts can submit their vehicles to participate in the online car show by filling out the online application requesting photos, make and model and any interesting information about the vehicle. Community members can vote for the people’s choice award on Sunday, April 19.

Fans of the expansive Crafts Faire that has been a staple of Vintage Days can peruse a directory and gallery of artisans who create unique, handmade goods on the festival’s website.

The festival is expected to return to its regular, in-person format outside the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State from April 16 through 18, 2021.

Connect with @FSVintageDays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit fresnostate.edu/vintagedays to participate in the festivities.

For more information, contact Andrew Esguerra at 559.278.0505 or aesguerra@csufresno.edu.