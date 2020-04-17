The 2020 College of Science and Mathematics Virtual Research Showcase will bring together a diverse group of Fresno State research students, May 8 through 10. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, many opportunities for students to present their work — such as the 41st annual Central California Research Symposium — have been canceled. The Virtual Research Showcase provides researchers with a venue to share their work with students, faculty and the Central Valley community. Starting May 8, viewers from around the world can watch, share and interact with students who are transforming the community and beyond. The Virtual Research Showcase is an interactive event and an opportunity to hear directly from the students behind the latest research and innovations. Viewers can post comments or questions on each video they view, and they can acknowledge their favorites by sharing with their online networks.