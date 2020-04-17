The Fresno State Winery is offering a $5 shipping special on in-state orders, of three or more bottles, placed online. Customers can also take advantage of a 15% discount on four new releases, Cabernet Sauvignon (2018), Pinot Gris (2019), Tailgate Rosé and Tailgate White, that were bottled this spring. Both offers will run through April 30. Fresno State viticulture and enology students are involved with every step of the processing at the nation’s first and largest campus winery. The current selection features 21 wines made from quality grapes from campus and other vineyards across the Central Valley and Central Coast regions. INFO: Fresno State Winery, 559.278.4867, winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu.