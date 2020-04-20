The Student Health and Counseling Center at Fresno State donated much-needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Madera Community Hospital and the local chapter of the California Association for Health Facilities, an organization representing skilled-nursing facilities. Nursing home communities in some areas have been especially impacted by COVID-19.

“We recognize these agencies in our community are in desperate need of supplies,” said Dr. Janell Morillo, associate vice president of Student Health, Counseling and Wellness. “This is an opportunity for Fresno State to be bold and partner to ensure our community health care workers have adequate supplies and are protected. Thank you to some of our departments across campus — chemistry, biology, nursing, and art and design — we were able to make this donation happen.”

Donated items included almost 19,000 pairs of various medical gloves; 500 thermometer probe covers; 500 alcohol prep pads; several hundred procedure masks, some with face shields; over 100 N95 masks; almost 200 isolation gowns; and various other personal protective equipment.