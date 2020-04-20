The Institute for Family Business will offer an online webinar — “Covid-19: Tax And Financial Opportunities To Navigate Family Businesses Through Uncharted Waters” — from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 21. Representatives from Moss Adams will discuss new COVID-19 legislation that supports family businesses. Learn about tax and financial opportunities available to support you during this time. Community members must register on site to obtain the Zoom information (RSVP Quick link is: bit.ly/IFBAttend).
Institute for Family Business offers workshop on COVID-19 legislation
By Lisa Boyles|April 20th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: COVID-19, Institute for Family Business, Moss Adams|0 Comments on "Institute for Family Business offers workshop on COVID-19 legislation" 0 Comments