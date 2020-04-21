Dr. Susan Mirlohi, a faculty member in the Department of Public Health, will offer a virtual presentation on “Water for Human Health and Everyday Living: How Access to Safe Water Plays a Vital Public Health Role in the Age of the Coronavirus Pandemic” from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

The presentation, held on Earth Day 2020, will discuss how environmental and public health scientists and engineers are working to ensure global access to safe water, and the roles citizens can play in sustaining the accessibility and safety of our water resources in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The presentation is open to the campus and local community.

To register for the presentation, contact Mirlohi at susanmirlohi@mail.fresnostate.edu.