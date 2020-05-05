The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute has partnered with the newspaper “Tribuna Portuguesa” for a project that seeks to preserve the memories of the Portuguese-American community’s grandparents. The “Celebrating my avós-Sharing my Roots” project asks the Portuguese-American community to share photographs, a memory, a trip, an event, a story, or a moment in time of their grandparent — or a recipe, writings, musical interpretation or lyrics by their grandparent.

Once the submissions are collected, they will be edited, archived and published through the legacy page of the Tribuna Portuguesa newspaper.

Submissions can be emailed to dborges@mail.fresnostate.edu by July 21.