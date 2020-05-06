Humanics Program students who are a part of the Students4Giving project will provide support to help people get through the COVID-19 pandemic by granting United Way Fresno and Madera Counties with $7,000 — one of the largest grants awarded by Humanics Students4Giving at Fresno State.

The money will be used for the United Way’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which supports 2-1-1, and fellow community benefit organizations and their community members. 2-1-1 is a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find local resources and supports communities by helping to respond and ensure that people get accurate information.

Students4Giving will give an additional $13,000 in grants to three other community benefit organizations: LifeLine Community Development Corporation, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center and Marjaree Mason Center.

The grants will be awarded at 10 a.m. Monday, May 11 via Zoom, an event open to the public. A link will be provided upon RSVP to Eliza Jane Palao at elizajane_palao@mail.fresnostate.edu and Emily Bauer at emilybauer@mail.fresnostate.edu.

The Students4Giving project provides hands-on experience in philanthropy and leadership by allowing students to develop contacts with community benefit organizations, assess community needs, and learn how to request and evaluate funding proposals.

The Humanics Philanthropy Project at Fresno State began in 2007 becoming part of Students4Giving, a national initiative of Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund and Campus Compact, co-directed by Dr. Don Simmons and Dr. Matthew Jendian, professors at Fresno State.

Over the last 14 years, the program has awarded $147,000 to 36 different Central Valley community benefit organizations with the generous support of individual donors, The Whitney Foundation and the Central Valley Community Foundation.