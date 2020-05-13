Fresno State has launched a new admissions program, the Welcome Home Initiative, designed for students who were enrolled this spring at a four-year college or university outside of the Fresno area but who have now returned home to the Valley due to circumstances relating to COVID-19. This is the first program of its kind in the California State University system. It is a one-time program specific to Fresno State.

If these students meet certain criteria, they can have an option to enroll at Fresno State for the fall 2020 semester through a streamlined admissions process.

“I have heard from many parents whose students want to continue their education close to home, and, as such, we are pleased to support talented Valley students through this specially designed program,” said President Joseph I. Castro. “Fresno State offers them a high-quality education at an affordable price.”

For a fourth straight year, Fresno State was ranked among the top 25 national universities by Washington Monthly, a publication known for ranking universities based on social mobility, research and public service. Fresno State was selected alongside six Ivy League institutions and six University of California campuses.

Fresno State was ranked 11th in the nation among more than 700 four-year colleges by Money Magazine for “most transformative college,” described as a school “where students beat the odds by doing better than would be expected from their academic and economic backgrounds.”

To qualify for the Welcome Home Initiative, students must meet the criteria below:

Must currently reside in one of the following four counties: Fresno, Kings, Tulare or Madera.

Must have attended an accredited four-year public or private university outside of the above-listed four counties during the spring 2020 term.

Students must meet admission and impaction requirements for Fresno State.

Students must schedule an appointment with Admissions and Recruitment.

Students must submit an admissions appeal and, if approved, must submit an admissions application by June 30.

Since some Fresno State programs are still impacted, no applicants will be considered for nursing or social work. Other programs will require higher admissions requirements for consideration.

Students are encouraged to attend one of the weekly webinars to find out more about this program and determine if they are eligible. More information is available on the Welcome Home Initiative website.