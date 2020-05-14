Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro has ordered all University flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, May 14, out of respect for the passing of the fifth Fresno State President, Dr. Norman A. Baxter, who served from 1970 to 1980. Dr. Baxter passed away May 5 in Washington state.

University flags will also be at half-staff Friday, May 15, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which takes place annually during Police Week, in keeping with a joint resolution approved in 1962.