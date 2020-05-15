Most offices on campus, including Financial Aid and Continuing and Global Education, will observe summer hours, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., effective Monday, May 18, through Friday, Aug. 7. A 30-minute lunch break for office staff is scheduled from noon to 12:30 p.m.

About 150 courses are offered during the summer through Continuing and Global Education. Course meeting times vary and can be found online.

Kennel Bookstore summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Gibson Farm Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for now.

Paid parking or parking permits are required from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Parking is relaxed on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays.

Campus will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day. Fall 2020 semester instruction begins on Wednesday, Aug. 19.