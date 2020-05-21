The Fresno State chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi initiated 87 new student members and four honorary members via a virtual ceremony in May.

The chapter also presented a scholarship to Christopher L. Johnson, a graduate in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling.

Honorary members initiated were:

Over 950 students, faculty and staff are current members of the Fresno State chapter.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society with chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.

In 1953 Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 62 was installed at Fresno State. Phi Kappa Phi has since initiated over 9,150 individuals and served as the University’s honor society, recognizing superior academic achievement by students in all academic fields. The Fresno State chapter was awarded the Circle of Excellence Platinum Status for 2019-20. This is the highest level of recognition given to chapters of Phi Kappa Phi.

For more information visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org or contact Dr. Rudy Sanchez, president, Fresno State Phi Kappa Phi Board of Directors at 559.278.3906 or rjsanchez@csufresno.edu.