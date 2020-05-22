Recent Fresno State grads have graduated in a difficult economy and entered a bold new world of job hunting in the new normal. The Career Development Center will offer a series of interactive webinars just for the class of 2020 — Graduating in the NEW Normal.

The series, which will run May 26 through May 29, will feature ways to brand yourself, search for jobs and prepare for virtual interviews, which are now part of the new normal. In addition, a representative from Wells Fargo will be the featured speaker about money management basics, as new grads and students often cite financial issues as a source of stress and anxiety.

The series isn’t limited to new graduates — current students can also attend, as they too are facing the new normal in part-time job searches and preparing for potential virtual internships. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/2020FSGrad