Per a White House proclamation signed on May 21 by President Donald J. Trump, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Sunday, May 24, as our nation mourns the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic, almost 95,000 people so far in the United States.
Flag tribute to honor victims of coronavirus
By Lisa Boyles|May 22nd, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: COVID-19, President Donald J. Trump, White House proclamation