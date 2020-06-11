President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Monday, June 15, the date of a private memorial service for former longtime baseball coach Bob Bennett, who died on May 31 at the age of 86. Fresno State baseball’s winningest coach, Bennett spent 34 years as the Bulldogs head coach, where he had 26 consecutive winning seasons and helped lead the ‘Dogs to 21 NCAA tournament appearances.

As a student-athlete at Fresno State from 1952 to 1955 for legendary coach Pete Beiden, Bennett earned a pair of CCAA all-conference honors as a catcher in 1954 and 1955 as the Bulldogs won conference titles each season. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed on the New Hope Community Church website at 10 a.m. The family asks that any donations in coach Bennett’s name be made to either Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s.

