Fresno State’s San Joaquin Valley Writing Project offers virtual workshops for new Central Valley teachers. The annual New Teachers’ Writing Collaborative, June 15 through June 25 (Monday through Thursday), is a two-week virtual institute for new teachers to deepen their knowledge of writing instruction.

It is designed for participants to develop a deeper understanding of different genres of writing and how to teach those genres. This year, leaders are incorporating discussions about writing digitally and will be exploring a variety of software/apps that allow for speaking, listening, reading and writing digitally.

INFO: Dr. Juliet Wahleithner, jwahleithner@csufresno.edu.