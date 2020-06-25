Each Friday at 9 a.m. the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State, along with GO Public Schools Fresno, bring COVID-19 related information and awareness to local Spanish-speaking communities through Zoom video calls and via Facebook Live. During the video calls, viewers can hear important updates from the Fresno County Department of Public Health — and also hear from local school districts, as well as the United Farmworkers Union and Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

Funds were made possible through the Central Valley Community Foundation, who initially began making the countywide calls to community benefit organizations to give information on funds available for emergency relief, resources and updates from the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Seeing the need to reach out to the Spanish-speaking communities, the Central Valley Health Policy Institute and GO Public Schools Fresno began translating those same calls into Spanish exclusively on Fridays. They have also implemented special topic webinars, such as how to wear a mask correctly and myths and scams related to COVID-19. In addition, exercise videos are streamed each Monday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical activity.

To listen and view these calls and/or videos in Spanish, search for “Tania Pacheco-Werner” on Facebook or contact Pacheco-Werner at tpacheco@csufresno.edu.