In celebration of Independence Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. The Gibson Farm Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The market has plenty of Fresno State sweet corn and watermelon for the holiday weekend.

After July 4, the market will have modified hours for the rest of the summer: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Students enrolled in virtual classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will still have access in Canvas to continue their assignments as directed by staff.

The University Police Department will be on duty. In the event of an emergency, call 559.278.8400. Offices will reopen on Monday, July 6. Summer hours throughout the campus are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break through Aug. 7.