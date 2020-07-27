Fresno State’s national and state flags are at half-staff on July 27 in honor of Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, the 67th anniversary of North and South Korea signing the armistice in 1953, which ended the Korean War. As many as 50,000 American troops died in the conflict and over 100,000 were wounded, and thousands more were prisoners of war.

The campus flags that will be posted at half-staff are located at the Save Mart Center, the Rose Garden near the Veterans Monument and the Thomas Building, and at athletics venues where events are hosted by Fresno State.