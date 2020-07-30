For a fifth straight year, Fresno State will open its spring admissions period, allowing upper-division transfer applicants from local and non-local community colleges to apply to start classes at Fresno State in spring 2021.

The spring admissions period runs from Aug. 1 through 31.

Since 2015, Fresno State has been an impacted campus (one of six in the 23-campus CSU system), meaning the University receives more qualified applicants than its state funding model will support.

Being impacted makes admission to Fresno State increasingly competitive — meeting the minimum California State University requirements does not guarantee admission to Fresno State.

“The high-quality, affordable education students receive at Fresno State opens up an array of professional opportunities for them upon graduation, in addition to the internship and service-learning experiences available during their time here as students,” said Dr. Malisa Lee, associate vice president of enrollment management in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Fresno State.

As an impacted campus, the GPA requirement for spring 2021 will not be determined until after the priority application filing period ends. It will be based on the number of applications received and the number of enrollment spaces available.

A decision has not yet been made if instruction in the spring semester will be primarily virtual, as the fall semester will be. It will depend on the evolving pandemic situation and guidance from the CSU Chancellor’s Office and public health officials. Campus leaders hope to be able to announce that decision in October, to allow students time to plan.

Transfer applicants must first meet the CSU eligibility requirements for admission. Applicants will then be reviewed for provisional admission through Fresno State’s admission selection process.

Fresno State is committed to serving the local region and gives priority to local applicants. Non-local applicants will have to meet a higher admission GPA.

All upper-division transfer requirements must be met by the end of summer 2020 for student applications to be considered. No courses taken in the fall will be considered to satisfy admissions requirements for spring 2021.

Students can apply online at www.calstate.edu/apply starting on Aug. 1. Information regarding spring admission and document deadlines is available online. No late applications will be accepted after Aug. 31.

Fresno State is also accepting applications for post-baccalaureate students. Students are encouraged to visit www.fresnostate.edu/gradstudies for more information and deadline dates on specific graduate programs. The deadline for graduate admissions (for select programs) is Nov. 1.

For more information, contact Admissions and Recruitment at 559.278.2261.