A one-time cost to repair, expand and modernize the water system infrastructure in the Valley is estimated at $7 billion. The California Water Institute at Fresno State invites the public to a free virtual daily summit from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 through 13 during which California’s leading water experts will discuss strategies to finance capital investments in water infrastructure to reduce economic losses in the agricultural sector.

Featured speakers:

Lisa Bryant, associate professor, Department of Political Science, Fresno State

Amber Crowell, assistant professor, Department of Sociology, Fresno State

Thomas Esqueda, former associate vice president for Water and Sustainability at Fresno State and former director of public utilities for the City of Fresno

Scott Hamilton, president, Hamilton Resource Economics

Ellen Hanak, vice president and director, Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center

Thomas Holyoke, professor, Department of Political Science, Fresno State

David L. Sunding, president and principal, The Brattle Group

Click here to register, or see http://www.californiawater.org/publications/.

The California Water Institute is housed in the Lyles College of Engineering at Fresno State and is led by Interim Director Cordie Qualle.

INFO: Laura Ramos, lramos@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.7001.