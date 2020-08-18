The Fresno State Center for Creativity and the Arts is calling for Central California artist submissions for its exhibition “PANDEMICAL” to be held Oct. 1 to Nov. 20 in a virtual environment. The exhibition will explore ways COVID-19 has impacted our lives, creativity and artistry. Submissions include, but are not limited to: spoken word, poetry, theatre, music, painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video and animation. Artwork may be submitted in four categories: innovation, isolation and community, illness and wellness, and social advocacy. Each category will be juried and prizes awarded. Submission information is on the Center for Creativity and the Arts website. All submissions must be received by Sept. 10.