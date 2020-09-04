In recognition of Labor Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. No classes will meet, the Henry Madden Library and offices will be closed.

The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, and closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 6 and 7. The market will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278-8400. Offices will reopen and instruction will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.