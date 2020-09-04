Fresno State faculty experts

2020 Presidential Election

Several Fresno State faculty members are available to share their expertise on the 2020 presidential election, including key issues and topics important to voters.

Some of these experts can speak in general about campaigns and elections, both at the local and national level. Others can address inquiries relating to media issues and coverage in an election cycle.

If you need assistance connecting with these experts, please contact University Communications at lboyles@csufresno.edu or 559.246.1717.