Fresno State faculty experts
2020 Presidential Election
Several Fresno State faculty members are available to share their expertise on the 2020 presidential election, including key issues and topics important to voters.
Some of these experts can speak in general about campaigns and elections, both at the local and national level. Others can address inquiries relating to media issues and coverage in an election cycle.
James Boren, lecturer, Department of Media, Communications and Journalism and executive director of Fresno State’s Institute for Media and Public Trust, former executive editor of The Fresno Bee
jboren@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- National politics, covered six national conventions as a political reporter
- Media literacy
- News trends
- First Amendment and free speech
- Trust and credibility of journalists
Dr. Lisa A. Bryant, associate professor of political science
lbryant@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Campaigns and elections
- Election sciences/election administration
- Public opinion,
- Political behavior/participation, race and gender
- Political communication and research methods
- Gender and politics
Bryant was recently interviewed for the Los Angeles Times and KQED.
Dr. Jeffrey Cummins, interim dean, College of Social Sciences, professor of political science
jcummins@csufresno.edu, 559.278.3013
(not available on weekends)
EXPERTISE:
- American politics and public policy, including state politics and policy
- Public budgeting
- The presidency
Cummins was recently interviewed by the Associated Press.
Timothy Drachlis, professor of Media, Communications and Journalism, Tatarian Journalism Chair
drachlis@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Media coverage of elections and politics
- Media and its role in public opinion
- The news cycle
- Bias in news coverage
- Media credibility
- Future of news
Dr. Annabella España-Nájera, associate professor of Chicano and Latin American Studies
aespanajera@csufresno.edu
Spanish speaking
EXPERTISE:
- Latin American politics
- S./Latino politics
- Democracy and democratization
- Political parties and elections
- Immigration
Dr. Thomas Holyoke, professor of political science
tholyoke@csufresno.edu, 559.278.7580
EXPERTISE:
- Interest groups and lobbying
- Social movement politics
- Western water politics and policy
- Legislative politics
- Campaign finance
Holyoke was recently quoted in The San Francisco Chronicle and Mother Jones.
Dr. Nataliia Kasianenko, assistant professor of political science
natkas@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Comparative politics
- International relations
- Russian and East European politics
- Nationalism and identity
Dr. Melanie H. Ram, Department chair and professor of political science
mram@csufresno.edu, 559.278.5324
EXPERTISE:
- International relations
- Minority rights/discrimination/human rights in Europe, Roma
- International human rights
- International organizations
- Non-governmental organizations; Transnational advocacy
Dr. Everett A. Vieira III, assistant professor of political science
evieira@csufresno.edu
Spanish speaking
EXPERTISE:
- Comparative politics (more international focus than U.S.)
- International relations
- Terrorism
- Political violence
- Civil war
- Latin America
- Human rights
- Democratization
- Qualitative methods
- Politics of memory