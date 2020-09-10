The Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs is aware of the concerns regarding CV Vitolo-Haddad that have been appearing online. Please know that this matter is currently under review. The University will always uphold its core values of discovery, diversity and distinction. We are taking this matter seriously and acknowledge the pain and confusion this situation has caused members of our campus and external community.
University Statement – Sept. 10, 2020
By Lisa Boyles Bell|September 10th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Fresno State|
