Diniz Borges, founding director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute at Fresno State, will give a public lecture titled “Alfred Lewis: A Valley Writer from the Azores” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on Zoom. Lewis was born on the Azores island of Flores and lived all his adult life in California’s Central Valley, becoming a municipal judge in Los Baños.

During his life, he wrote nine books, 43 short stories, six plays and about 200 poems. Borges’ talk is based on his book “Alfred Lewis: Escritor de Emoções,” written in Portuguese and published by the Azores Regional Directorate for Communities. The lecture will be in English.