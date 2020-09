The University extended a conditional tenure-track job offer for fall 2021 to CV Vitolo-Haddad. The conditional offer, which was subject to completion of California State University background check procedures, was made prior to the allegations that have since surfaced publicly. We can confirm that CV Vitolo-Haddad will not be a faculty member at Fresno State.

Due to the confidentiality of personnel-related matters, we cannot provide more detailed information on this matter.