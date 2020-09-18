Fresno State alumni authors Anthony Cody and Sara Borjas were recognized this week with national praise for their debut poetry collections. For his book “Borderland Apocrypha,” published in April 2020 by Omnidawn Publishing, Cody was long-listed for the 2020 National Book Award for Poetry. Cody earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Fresno State this past spring and was selected as the Graduate Dean’s Medalist for the College of Arts and Humanities.

For her book “Heart Like a Window, Mouth Like a Cliff,” published in March 2019 by Noemi Press, Borjas won a 2020 American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation. Borjas earned a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from Fresno State in 2010.