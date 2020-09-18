President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 19, the date of a celebration of life for former state Sen. Tom Berryhill, who died on Aug. 29 at the age of 67.

Berryhill was a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors from Jan. 7, 2019, until his death. He previously represented the 8th district in the California State Senate from Dec. 6, 2010, to Nov. 30, 2018, and served in the California State Assembly, representing what was then the 25th district from Dec. 4, 2006, to Nov. 30, 2010. Both districts include the Fresno State campus.

A lifelong farmer, Berryhill was a strong supporter of agriculture and Fresno State’s agriculture programs. He most recently visited the Fresno State campus for the ribbon cutting of the Jordan Agricultural Research Center in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Grace M. Davis FFA (1200 W. Rumble Road, Modesto, CA 95350) or the MSA Coalition (7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLain, VA 22102).