Flag tribute to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Per a White House proclamation signed on Sept. 19 by President Donald J. Trump, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff as our nation mourns the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, Sept. 18, from complications of cancer at the age of 87. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of her interment. Architect of the legal fight for women’s rights in the 1970s, according to NPR, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation’s highest court.