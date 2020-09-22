Fresno State Wine Club members can enjoy a special Alumni Vintners Wine Club fall shipment from the Fresno State Winery (2360 E. Barstow Ave.) that will feature bottles of 2015 Zinfandel and 2016 Chardonnay from the world-renowned Chateau Montelena near Napa. The winery is overseen by alumnus Bo Barrett and was made famous in 1976 by its Chardonnay that earned top scores in the Judgment of Paris wine competition and was later featured in the 2008 movie “Bottle Shock.” Members will also receive a Cellar Dog campus wine shipment that features its 2019 Carneros Chardonnay from Sonoma County; 2018 Sargent Zinfandel from Amador County, and 2018 Barbera President’s Reserve and 2018 Touriga from the campus estate vineyard. Wine club membership is free, and all shipments offer 20% savings. Average cost for each of the three annual shipments is $55 for the Cellar Dogs club and $75 for the Alumni Vintners Wine Club. Orders for either club must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 25, online at https://store.fresnostatewinery.com/Wine-Club. Wines will be shipped in mid-October or available for pick-up at the campus winery. LINK: Watch a virtual wine-tasting with Bo Barrett, Tom Montgomery and Kevin Smith from the campus winery, and viticulture and enology students as they talk about our next wine club shipments at: https://bit.ly/FS20-JC-wine-tasting-sept. INFO: 559.278.6070, winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu.