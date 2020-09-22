Fresno State received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the seventh year Fresno State has been named as a HEED Award recipient. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Fresno State will be featured, along with 89 other recipients, in the November 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.