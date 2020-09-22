Fresno State received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the seventh year Fresno State has been named as a HEED Award recipient. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Fresno State will be featured, along with 89 other recipients, in the November 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Fresno State wins diversity award for seventh year
By Lisa Boyles Bell|September 22nd, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: diversity, excellence in diversity, HEED Award|0 Comments on "Fresno State wins diversity award for seventh year" 0 Comments