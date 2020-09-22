The Center for Creativity and the Arts exhibition “PANDEMICAL” will begin with a virtual reception and award ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on Zoom. The virtual exhibition will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 20, and will be hosted on the PANDEMICAL website. As the world locked down due to the pandemic, the Center for Creativity and the Arts shifted its focus from bringing nationally and internationally recognized artists to Fresno State to exploring the creative outlets of local and regional artists through the 2020 experience. “PANDEMICAL” explores the ways COVID-19 has impacted our lives, creativity and artistry. Taking advantage of the online medium, it will showcase spoken word, poetry, theatre, music, painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, video and animation.