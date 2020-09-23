The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University. Castro has served as the eighth president of Fresno State since 2013. He is the first California native and first Mexican American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus CSU. Castro will succeed Timothy P. White, a Fresno State alumnus, who is retiring after leading the CSU since late 2012.

For the full story, see the official CSU announcement.