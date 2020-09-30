The Fresno State Horticulture Nursery will host its annual fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.). Special prices are available for fall and winter season vegetable and herb transplants, flowers and perennials that are ready to plant. Over 80 varieties of plants will be on hand, including broccoli, brussels sprouts, peas, mustard greens, dandelion greens, cauliflower, arugula, kale and much more. COVID-19 safety requirements will be in place during the sale, including protocols for face coverings, social distancing and a hand sanitizer station.

Purchases can be made inside or outside with credit/debit cards, cash or checks. Among new fall season items, the farm market will be selling pumpkins, pumpkin pie ice cream and a variety of squash in its produce section. INFO: Calliope Correia, 559.278.2952, ccorreia@csufresno.edu, horticulture nursery Facebook page.