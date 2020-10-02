Flags will be at half-staff on campus this weekend for two flag tributes.

President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 3, in honor of former Assemblymember Bruce Bronzan, who died on Sept. 28 at the age of 73. A distinguished alumnus of Fresno State, Bronzan was a Fresno State student body president in the late 1960s. His time in the student leadership post served as a foundation for his years of public service. He served on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors from 1975 until 1982, when he was elected to the California State Assembly, representing the Fresno area.

During his time in the legislature, he fine-tuned his knowledge of health care and mental health policy. He held key positions in the Assembly including chairman of the Assembly Health Committee and the Select Committee on Mental Health. As a result, he wrote hundreds of pieces of legislation dealing with health care including the Mental Health Reform Act — the first mental health parity legislation in the nation. In 1993, after 11 years in the state legislature, Bronzan became the associate dean for Administration and Development at UC San Francisco, where he continued his commitment and dedication to health care education and policy.

Campus flags will also be at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4, which is National Firefighters Memorial Day, one of six designated national days of remembrance. In 2001, President George W. Bush signed legislation requiring that the United States flag be flown at half-staff to memorialize fallen firefighters.