Several Fresno State faculty members may be able to share their expertise about various air-quality issues.
Emanuel Alcala, research analyst with the Central Valley Health Policy Institute
ealcala@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Air quality
- Asthma research
Dr. John Capitman, director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute and professor in the Department of Public Health, College of Health and Human Services
jcapitman@csufresno.edu | 617.838.1513 (available by phone)
EXPERTISE:
- Air pollution
- Health inequity
- Health disparities
- Public health policy
- Sits on governing board of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
Dr. Alam Hasson, associate dean, College of Science and Mathematics
ahasson@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Theoretical calculations aimed at improving our understanding of air pollution and climate change
- Physical chemistry
- Atmospheric chemistry
Dr. Lynn Jakobs, assistant professor in the School of Nursing, College of Health and Human Services
ljakobs@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Respiratory illness in rural farmworkers (might provide an interesting angle)
Dr. Jaymin Kwon, associate professor in the Department of Public Health, College of Health and Human Services
jkwon@csufresno.edu
EXPERTISE:
- Air pollution, exposure assessment
- Air pollution epidemiology
- Impact of air pollution exposure on pregnancy and other health outcomes
Dr. Aric Mine, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics
amine@mail.fresnostate.edu | 518.598.2793
EXPERTISE:
- Biogeochemistry
- Environmental Science
- Geobiology
Dr. Tania Pacheco-Werner, co-assistant director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute, College of Health and Human Services; and board member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
tpacheco@csufresno.edu | 559.228.2162
EXPERTISE:
- Health equity/inequity
- Neighborhood pollutants linked to hospitalizations
- Effects of pollution in certain zip codes
- Birth outcomes related to pollutants