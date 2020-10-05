Several Fresno State faculty members may be able to share their expertise about various air-quality issues.

Emanuel-Alcala

Emanuel Alcala, research analyst with the Central Valley Health Policy Institute
ealcala@csufresno.edu

EXPERTISE:

  • Air quality
  • Asthma research
John-Capitman

Dr. John Capitman, director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute and professor in the Department of Public Health, College of Health and Human Services
jcapitman@csufresno.edu | 617.838.1513 (available by phone)

EXPERTISE:

  • Air pollution
  • Health inequity
  • Health disparities 
  • Public health policy 
  • Sits on governing board of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
Alam-Hasson

Dr. Alam Hasson, associate dean, College of Science and Mathematics
ahasson@csufresno.edu

EXPERTISE:

  • Theoretical calculations aimed at improving our understanding of air pollution and climate change
  • Physical chemistry
  • Atmospheric chemistry
Lynn-Jakobs

Dr. Lynn Jakobs, assistant professor in the School of Nursing, College of Health and Human Services
ljakobs@csufresno.edu

EXPERTISE:

  • Respiratory illness in rural farmworkers (might provide an interesting angle)
Jaymin-Kwon

Dr. Jaymin Kwon, associate professor in the Department of Public Health, College of Health and Human Services
jkwon@csufresno.edu

EXPERTISE:

  • Air pollution, exposure assessment
  • Air pollution epidemiology
  • Impact of air pollution exposure on pregnancy and other health outcomes
Aric-Mine

Dr. Aric Mine, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics
amine@mail.fresnostate.edu | 518.598.2793

EXPERTISE:

  • Biogeochemistry
  • Environmental Science
  • Geobiology
Tania-Pacheco-Werner

Dr. Tania Pacheco-Werner, co-assistant director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute, College of Health and Human Services; and board member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
tpacheco@csufresno.edu | 559.228.2162

EXPERTISE:

  • Health equity/inequity
  • Neighborhood pollutants linked to hospitalizations
  • Effects of pollution in certain zip codes
  • Birth outcomes related to pollutants