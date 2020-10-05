Oct. 5 statement by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro:

“As the President of Fresno State — home to a vibrant and world-renowned Armenian Studies Program and part of a large community of Armenian Americans in our region of California — I am deeply concerned about the conflict occurring in the Armenian Republic of Artsakh. I am hopeful that the pursuit of international mediation will provide a quick and peaceful resolution.

“Fresno State is the only public university in the United States with an Armenian Genocide Monument on its campus. The monument is dedicated to commemorating and educating the community about the Genocide and inspiring future generations about the resilience of the human spirit. The Peace Garden on our campus, likewise, mirrors our resolve to focus on dialogue and respect.

“I express my solidarity with and support for the Armenian community of the Central Valley and throughout California in condemning the acts of violence and hatred committed against Armenian Americans in San Francisco in July and September of this year. Violence and hatred stand counter to the values of Fresno State, which are meaningfully reflected in our monument and Peace Garden.”