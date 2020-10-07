In typical years, La Feria de Educación draws more than 10,000 Latino students and their families to the Fresno State campus. But due to COVID-19, the annual college information fair will be different this year, like so many other things in 2020.

In partnership with Univision Communications Inc. CSU campuses host Feria de Educacion to assist primarily Spanish-speaking parents and their students in accessing resources and information to prepare for college success. Each year, tens of thousands of students and families across California participate.

Feria de Educacion is one of the ways the CSU works to eliminate equity gaps in college readiness throughGraduation Initiative 2025, an ambitious plan to increase graduation rates and meet California’s workforce needs.

Undeterred by this year’s obstacles, University Outreach and Special Programs continues to provide the Fresno community with the tools and resources to be successful.

This year, Feria de Educacion will be held virtually over two days — from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, via Zoom and Facebook Live.

There will be a Zoom link for participants to log in. Feria will offer a variety of workshops both days, including Pathways to Higher Education, financial aid, Dream Act information and more.

There will be raffle tickets available for those who attend virtual workshops. Prizes will include laptops, backpacks, school supplies and more.

Outreach and Special Programs thanks key collaborators and supporters responsible for the success of Feria de Educacion including Fresno Univision, Merced County Office of Education Migrant Education Region III, Tulare County Office of Education Migrant Education Program,Region VIII, Migrant Education Region IV Fresno County Superintendent of Schools,the Mexican Consulate, Parent Institute for Quality Education, Fresno State’s Educational Talent Search, Clovis Community College, Fresno City College, Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula’s Office and Fresno Unified School district.

For more information, visit the Feria website or contact Martina Granados at 559.278.5374 or martinag@csufresno.edu.