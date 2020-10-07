The Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit is collaborating with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula for a series of flu clinics and COVID-19 testing events for the local community. Health screenings, as well as resources from local agencies in health care, education, legal aid, workforce development and immigration services, will also be provided.

The flu clinic and COVID-19 testing events will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Veterans Memorial Hall (22001 W. Manning Ave., San Joaquin 93660); and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Calwa Recreation and Park District (4545 E. Church Ave., Fresno 93725).

In addition to flu shots, residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, plus health assessments, education and referrals. The unit, coordinated by Fresno State nursing faculty and students, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care.

Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course. Each nursing student has their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping on to the health mobile unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076. See fall 2020 dates.