The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute will host a panel entitled “Fado in California: Perspectives from Young Fadistas” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on Zoom. To celebrate the 100th birthday of the “Queen of Fado” Amália Rodrigues, a panel of young Portuguese-American fadistas will discuss fado music. Panelists include Angela Brito-Baldwin, David Silveira Garcia, Crystal Mendes, George Costa Jr., Lysandra Silva and Vivian Santos.

Fado is a Portuguese-based music genre which is known for its expression and longing. Rodrigues sold over 30 million records during her 50-year recording career and was instrumental in popularizing fado worldwide. The institute’s lecture series and panel discussions are sponsored by FLAD, the Luso-American Development Foundation.