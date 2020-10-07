Railroad industry experts and faculty from the Lyles College of Engineering at Fresno State and the University of Delaware will address current issues affecting national rail industry growth. This webinar will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Presentations and discussions will address necessary changes in policies and business decisions that can lead to growth by adapting to changing markets.
Featured speakers will be:
- John Green, Ph.D., P.E., assistant professor, Fresno State
- Steven Ditmeyer, principal, Transportation Technology and Economics
- Anthony Hatch, ABH Consulting
- Dennis Newman, executive vice president, Amtrak
- James Blaze, consultant, Railroad Economist
- Steven Chrismer, Ph.D., P.E., retired, Amtrak
Registration and info can be found at https://www.pcs.udel.edu/rail-industry-growth/. Media info: contact Rebecca Wass at rwass@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.385.1336.