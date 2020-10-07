Railroad industry experts and faculty from the Lyles College of Engineering at Fresno State and the University of Delaware will address current issues affecting national rail industry growth. This webinar will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Presentations and discussions will address necessary changes in policies and business decisions that can lead to growth by adapting to changing markets.

Featured speakers will be:

John Green, Ph.D., P.E., assistant professor, Fresno State

Steven Ditmeyer, principal, Transportation Technology and Economics

Anthony Hatch, ABH Consulting

Dennis Newman, executive vice president, Amtrak

James Blaze, consultant, Railroad Economist

Steven Chrismer, Ph.D., P.E., retired, Amtrak