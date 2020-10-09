Tamara Keith, NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast, will be the featured guest for a second virtual version of the President’s Lecture Series this fall at Fresno State.

Keith, who is also a member of the “Politics Monday” team on PBS NewsHour, regularly provides analysis of President Donald J. Trump, Congress and Washington, D.C. politics. She was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and covered the last two years of the Obama presidency.

During the virtual event, Keith will share her experiences as a journalist and her observations of politics just one week before the 2020 presidential election with host Joe Moore of Valley Public Radio.

The President’s Lecture Series will be held from 6 to 7:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. A moderated question-and-answer session will follow. It is free to join by visiting Zoom at the time of the event.

“With only a week before the election, hearing Ms. Keith provide context and insights from her years of reporting on the inner workings of Washington, D.C. Beltway should prove to be interesting for our guests,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. “She also brings the perspective of someone who grew up in my hometown of Hanford and later worked as a full-time reporter covering the Central Valley for KQED, San Francisco’s NPR affiliate.”

The President’s Lecture Series features prominent national guests invited to campus by Castro. The series began in 2016 and recently featured The Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa for the fourth time.

Previous guests have included New York Times columnist David Brooks (2016), presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (2016), New York Times foreign affairs columnist Thomas L. Friedman (2017), presidential historian Michael Beschloss (2018) and publishing executive Steve Forbes (2019).

Keith is considered one of NPR’s top journalists. She contributed essays to Weekend Edition and The Fresno Bee as a teenager. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley and her masters from Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. She joined NPR as a business reporter in 2009.

In 2011, she created and reported “The Road Back to Work,” a yearlong series featuring the audio diaries of six unemployed St. Louis residents. She was also a NPR Congressional correspondent emphasizing coverage of House Republicans, the budget, taxes and fiscal fights.

While she speaks on topics ranging from the latest White House news to Congress and the economic struggles of everyday Americans, Keith is also a keen observer of the barriers faced by women in politics and the demographic shifts that have left parents with the flexibility to manage work and childcare. She parallels that with her own experiences of career, motherhood and the endless search for balance.

The appearance is co-sponsored by The Fresno Bee, KSEE24, Valley PBS and Valley Public Radio.

For more information, email diralls@csufresno.edu.