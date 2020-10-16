In response to ongoing financial challenges for Fresno State Athletics, whose revenues have been dramatically impacted this fiscal year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresno State announced today its decision to implement program reductions that will ensure long-term financial sustainability of its athletics program.

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, the following sports teams will be discontinued: varsity lacrosse, men’s tennis and wrestling. Fresno State Athletics expects an overall annual budget savings of approximately $2.5 million, once all scholarships and other contractual obligations have been fulfilled.

Following the reduction, Fresno State will continue to sponsor 18 NCAA Division I sports (six men’s sports and 12 women’s sports), serving and supporting approximately 430 student-athletes, while also ensuring the University’s ongoing commitment to gender equity.

“Today’s decision is difficult for everyone and yet it is a necessary step to ensure the financial viability of our Athletics Department,” said President Joseph I. Castro. “We appreciate those who have supported these Bulldogs programs over the years, including coaches, current and former student-athletes, and their families.”

The expected operating deficit for Fresno State Athletics this fiscal year is approximately $6.6 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the sports teams’ competitive seasons and the related result of not being able to have fans in its venues. (For context, the department’s average annual operating deficit is approximately $2.2 million.)

For the full story, including details on the continued support of the student-athletes affected, visit gobulldogs.com.