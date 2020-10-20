Homecoming at Fresno State looks different this year, but the celebrations, traditions and Bulldog spirit will carry on. “Home Sweet Homecoming” week runs through Saturday, Oct. 24, with virtual contests, activities and shows.

Check the full schedule of events to see what’s happening for alumni, students and others.

A virtual Jog with the ’Dogs 5K will be held Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, for alumni to enter from around the world. Registration is free with an option to donate to support student scholarships and live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III. Each participant who completes the 5K and submits their finishing time will receive a medal.

The Fresno State football team hosts Mountain West rival Hawaii for a season-opening homecoming game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Though fans will not be able to attend, the Red Wave can watch locally on KSEE 24 or from outside the region on the Team1Sports app on mobile devices (will not be available on desktop or laptop computers).