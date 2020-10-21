Fresno State’s University Theatre will present its first virtual production of the 2020-21 mainstage season with “Darkside,” written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Kathleen McKinley. The production, filmed in the John Wright Theatre in conjunction with the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism, will be presented online at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 10-14, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 8. General Admission streaming access is $15.

“Darkside” is an abstract and compelling drama that follows Emily, a philosophy student, through a series of thought experiments that are vividly brought to life. The play also ranges over a series of grand themes that are thought-provoking and laced with Stoppard’s characteristic wit and humor.

The production marks the Department of Theatre and Dance’s first venture into virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department partnered with media, communications and journalism professor Candace Egan and some of her students to make this project a reality.

“We have the opportunity of showing everyone a way of coming together to make theatre,” said theatre and dance professor Kathleen McKinley. “In a way, we’re all pioneers. You have to take that really seriously. We’re going to show it can work. It’s a really big responsibility, but it’s one that all of us chose.”

The production was rehearsed and filmed following strict federal, state and University protocols to ensure a safe, clean and socially-distant production environment.

The cast includes David Boutros, Nicolas Cherry, Joshua Clark, Reese Jade Herron, Krishan Joshi, Teya Juarez, Emily King, Andrew Mickelson, Tyler Murphy, R.L. Preheim, Julia Prieto, Anthony teNyenhuis, and Andrew Trevino.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.7512 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.

(Story by Miguel A. Gastelum)